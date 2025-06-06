Deutsche Telekom backs EU's IRIS² satellite project to rival Starlink

The telco will design advanced IT and data centre services, secure wide area networks (WAN), and 5G core network infrastructure for the €10 billion satellite constellation, which aims to provide secure communications across Europe by 2030.

The project , managed by the SpaceRISE consortium, acts as a direct challenge to the growing dominance of Elon Musk's Starlink platform in the global satellite internet market.

“Our continent needs connectivity that is both secure and modern. With IRIS², we achieve exactly that and strengthen Europe's technological sovereignty,” said Claudia Nemat, board member for technology and innovation at Deutsche Telekom .

The IRIS² constellation will deploy satellites across low Earth orbit (LEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO) to provide coverage and specialised services for governmental and commercial customers throughout the EU.

Deutsche Telekom's infrastructure will support multiple use cases, including civil protection, surveillance, crisis management, and the protection of critical infrastructure.

The company also plans to offer B2B broadband services through the satellite network, expanding connectivity options for enterprise customers.

The EU structured IRIS² as a 12-year concession contract under a public-private partnership model, with the European Commission serving as the anchor customer. An initial funding of €10 billion comes from the EU, the European Space Agency, and private investors, though future budgets beyond 2027 require approval from the European Parliament and Council.

The SpaceRISE consortium leading the project includes satellite operators SES, Eutelsat, and Hispasat, alongside technology partners Thales, Airbus, and OHB. Deutsche Telekom joins fellow telecom operator Orange as a key infrastructure provider for the network.

The IRIS² network is scheduled to begin operations by 2030, with Deutsche Telekom touting its infrastructure components as critical for the system's launch timeline.

“Telekom is contributing to the cross-border digital infrastructure of tomorrow, always with the focus on people,” Nemat added.

