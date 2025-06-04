Deutsche Telekom and Juniper partner on AI-driven SD-WAN

The new offering, dubbed Telekom SD-WAN based on Juniper, combines Deutsche Telekom ’s managed network services with Juniper ’s Mist AI platform to deliver secure, cloud-optimised connectivity across distributed business environments.

Traditionally reserved for large enterprises, SD-WAN is becoming increasingly adopted by smaller companies looking to prioritise application performance, enable direct-to-cloud traffic, and reduce operational strain on lean IT teams.

The new offering is built around Juniper’s AI -driven WAN Assurance and Marvis virtual network assistant, which provides real-time network insights, anomaly detection, and automatic remediation capabilities.

According to the pair, the system can reroute traffic dynamically to preserve performance for business-critical applications, even under high network load.

“With Telekom SD-WAN based on Juniper, we offer intelligent, self-healing network technology that prioritises business-critical applications,” said Niklas Horstmann, VP for secure networking at Deutsche Telekom’s T-Business division. “It delivers reliable and secure connectivity that mid-sized businesses need for transformation.”

Juniper’s VP of product management, Sunalini Sankhavaram, described the partnership as a way to simplify network operations for businesses without dedicated in-house networking teams.

“Our Marvis AI engine continuously monitors the network and applications to identify and resolve issues in real time, often before IT teams or end users are even aware,” Sankhavaram added.

Key features include application-aware routing, integrated security with advanced firewall capabilities, and local internet breakout to improve performance for cloud-based services such as Microsoft 365, Salesforce and Zoom.

Designed for organisations with as few as three locations, the SD-WAN platform also enables near real-time provisioning and remote management. Telekom’s German-language support team will assist with consultation through rollout and day-to-day operations.

The move targets a mid-market segment that faces increasing pressure to digitalise production processes and deploy scalable IT infrastructure across distributed sites, both domestically and internationally.

RELATED STORIES

Inside the launch of T Wholesale: A new chapter for Deutsche Telekom