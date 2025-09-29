Deutsche Telekom rolls out 5G features for IoT and gaming

In a blog post, Abdurazak Mudesir, CTO at Telekom Deutschland GmbH, said: “From the very beginning, we were driven by the idea of offering real added value for our customers with our innovations.

“That is why we are consistently developing 5G further. We are the first network operator in Germany to launch additional functionalities and associated new products based on 5G standalone for our customers.”

As a result, the telecoms giant unveiled a raft of upgrades including network slicing, which allows dedicated network segments for specific uses.

“The Live Video Production product was introduced back in 2023,” Mudesir explained. “This is based on network slicing and ensures that broadcasters can transmit a data-intensive video signal during live coverage via 5G standalone, and in reliable quality.”

Meanwhile, the company also launched RedCap technology to support small, low-power devices.

“With the implementation of RedCap in our network, we are the only network operator in Germany where the new models of the Apple Watch can also transmit in the 5G network,” Mudesir said.

“This innovation primarily supports new types of devices such as wearables or sensors in Deutsche Telekom's network. RedCap improves network efficiency, extends device range, and extends device battery life. We are already working on other applications for this technology.”

The news comes as, last year, Deutsche Telekom launched 5G+ Gaming with L4S (Low Latency, Low Loss Scalable Throughput) technology.

“With this technology, a network slice can be ‘supercharged’ with an additional feature: the data transmission within the slice is optimised in such a way that optimal latency or the lowest possible fluctuation of latency is always achieved,” Mudesir said.

“This fluctuation, also known as jitter, is crucial for gaming success, especially for online gamers: the lower the jitter, the better and faster the reactions when gaming,” he added.

“Both L4S and RedCap are essential components of 5G Advanced, the technical evolution of 5G. This makes us one of the first network operators to commercially introduce 5G Advanced capabilities in mobile communications.

“All functionalities are available throughout Germany, and we already reach more than 98% of the population with our 5G network,” he concluded.

