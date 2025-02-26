DeepSeek accelerates R2 model launch amid US-China AI battle

The move comes on the heels of an industry-shaking event that saw AI giant Nvidia suffer its largest single-day market value loss earlier this year, signalling the growing influence of DeepSeek in the AI sector.

Subscribe today for free

DeepSeek’s R2 model is expected to introduce expanded reasoning capabilities beyond the English language, alongside significant improvements in coding proficiency.

Originally scheduled for an early May release, the acceleration of R2’s launch reflects the company's aggressive push to establish itself as a global AI leader and a formidable competitor to Western tech firms.

The Chinese startup’s rapid ascent has disrupted the AI landscape, challenging Silicon Valley's long-standing dominance. DeepSeek’s models have already been integrated into government and corporate systems.

The company has managed to reduce AI training expenses by nearly 90%, an achievement that could further reshape the industry's competitive dynamics.

Meanwhile, the geopolitical backdrop adds another layer of complexity to DeepSeek’s ambitious plans. The U.S. government recently unveiled additional restrictions on Nvidia’s chip exports to China, aiming to curb Beijing's access to cutting-edge AI hardware.

Washington is reportedly in discussions with allies about implementing broader chip control measures against China, intensifying the ongoing tech rivalry between the two global superpowers.

RELATED STORIES

DeepSeek’s $6m AI cost is ‘misleading’, Google DeepMind CEO claims

Is DeepSeek the future of AI? Industry reactions to R1’s launch