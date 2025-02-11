DeepSeek’s $6m AI cost is ‘misleading’, Google DeepMind CEO claims
DeepSeek's $6m AI cost is 'misleading', Google DeepMind CEO claims

Jasdip Sensi
February 11, 2025 10:13 AM
Google DeepMind CEO.png

Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, has called DeepSeek’s claim that it developed its AI model for just under $6 million “exaggerated and a little misleading.”

This comes as DeepSeek launched a new chatbot and AI model last month, developed at a fraction of the cost spent by US competitors like DeepMind and OpenAI.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Hassabis, who oversees Google’s AI division, explained that the Chinese start-up "only reported the cost of the final training round, which is just a small part of the total cost."

The Chinese startup claimed to have spent $5.6 million on computing costs to train its model using older Nvidia chips.

However, numerous industry experts have raised doubts about these claims US authorities have launched an investigation to determine if DeepSeek bypassed a chip ban by making purchases through Singapore.

Meanwhile, Hassabis also dismissed the idea that DeepSeek has changed the economics of AI development.

He said: “We don’t see any new silver bullet technologies. DeepSeek is not an outlier on the efficiency curve.”

Instead, he pointed out that Google’s AI model, Gemini, is more efficient than DeepSeek in training-to-performance and cost-to-performance ratios but claimed the technology giant “doesn't talk about it very much.”

News
