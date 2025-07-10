Decarbonising data centres: The future of digital infrastructure
At a recent panel discussion at Datacloud Global Congress titled “Decarbonising Data Centres- The future of digital infrastructure”, experts from across the energy and digital sectors gathered to discuss how data centers can align with the global energy transition.
As energy demand from AI and cloud computing surges, panellists explored how to power data centres sustainably and what it will take to support clean energy goals.
Speakers:
John Booth, managing director - Carbon3IT (moderator)
Thomas Cahill, vice president - MAM Green Investments
Alessandro Lombardi, chairman and founder - Elea Data Centers
Greg Borel, partner - Baringa
David Brûlé, VP decarbonation data centres & electronics - TotalEnergies
