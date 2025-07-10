Decarbonising data centres: The future of digital infrastructure
Jasdip Sensi
July 10, 2025 07:48 AM
At a recent panel discussion at Datacloud Global Congress titled “Decarbonising Data Centres- The future of digital infrastructure”, experts from across the energy and digital sectors gathered to discuss how data centers can align with the global energy transition.

As energy demand from AI and cloud computing surges, panellists explored how to power data centres sustainably and what it will take to support clean energy goals.

Speakers: 

John Booth, managing director - Carbon3IT (moderator)

Thomas Cahill, vice president - MAM Green Investments

Alessandro Lombardi, chairman and founder - Elea Data Centers

Greg Borel, partner - Baringa

David Brûlé, VP decarbonation data centres & electronics - TotalEnergies

Topics

NewsInfrastructure and NetworksData CentresESGInsider Access
Jasdip Sensi
