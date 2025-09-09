DE-CIX takes Internet Exchange model to orbit

DE-CIX announced plans to expand its interconnection model beyond Earth with its new Space-IX initiative.

The program aims to enable satellite constellations in low-Earth orbit (LEO) to interconnect with each other and with terrestrial networks, creating the groundwork for orbital Internet Exchanges.

Earlier this week, DE-CIX outlined how its decades of experience operating Internet Exchanges on the ground could translate to space-based networks. Currently, DE-CIX connects more than 4,000 networks at over 60 IX locations worldwide.

“Wherever networks are created, interconnection should follow,” said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX. “We’re applying the same interconnection principles we use on Earth to space infrastructure.”

DE-CIX is involved in the European Space Agency’s OFELIAS project, working alongside the German Aerospace Center (DLR) to develop laser-based communications between satellites.

These optical links offer faster data transmission than traditional radio signals but also require new protocols to handle challenges such as atmospheric interference.

While OFELIAS focuses on satellite-to-ground communication, DE-CIX’s Space-IX initiative is looking at large-scale interconnection among space-based systems themselves.

This would create a network in orbit that mirrors the interconnected nature of the terrestrial Internet.

In August 2025, DE-CIX India became the first internet exchange platform in the country to integrate Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite broadband network, into its interconnection ecosystem. This development highlights how terrestrial and orbital networks are beginning to merge, especially for applications where low latency is critical.

The space economy is expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, driven by sectors such as global broadband, IoT, AI, and remote sensing.

British astronaut Tim Peake and other experts have discussed the possibility of data centres in orbit, which could reduce latency and increase computing capacity in space.

Peake serves as a strategic advisor for Axiom Space and is involved in promoting the UK's role in space-based innovation.

Axiom Space announced plans to launch its first two Orbital Data Center (ODC) nodes into low-Earth orbit (LEO) before the end of 2025.

The ODCs will offer secure, scalable cloud-enabled services, which include data storage, processing, and AI/ML capabilities, directly to satellites, constellations, and other spacecraft.

Earlier this year, Axiom launched a prototype data processing unit (AxDCU-1) to the ISS in partnership with Red Hat.

Peake commented, “The idea being that by the mid-2030s you have cost-parity between choosing an Orbital data centre vs a cloud server – you know, a database that would be here on earth.

“Because in space you’ve got clean, free limitless energy and you’ve got limitless ability to have thermal rejection into the vacuum of space with no impact on the environment.”

