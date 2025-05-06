DE-CIX sees revenue, traffic growth ahead of 30th anniversary

The Frankfurt-based firm, which now operates in 60 markets across five continents, added five new internet exchanges (IXs) over the past year, including sites in Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, and Iraq.

DE-CIX saw 45% growth in connected networks and nearly 500% growth in peak traffic at its Phoenix IX, while Dubai’s UAE-IX posted an 80% jump in customer capacity.

Its Asia region saw strong momentum, with connected customer capacity up nearly 150% and networks growing by 240%

DE-CIX also recently announced its entry into Brazil , its first market in South America and fifth continent overall.

Across its ecosystem, the company said it now connects over 4,000 networks, a 10% increase on 2023, and delivers 170 terabits of connected customer capacity, up 20%. Peak traffic across its platforms reached nearly 25 Tbit/s.

The milestone comes as DE-CIX leans into a broader narrative around AI, with plans to build what it calls “AI Exchanges” at the “Deep Edge” — infrastructure positioned closer to end users in regional and metro areas.

The company argues this will support next-generation applications requiring ultra-low latency, such as autonomous robots and real-time inference models.

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX, said: “Peering – direct network interconnection over an IX – will be central to creating AI-ready infrastructure for all future use-cases.

“Alongside Internet Exchanges creating network density in major aggregation points, AI Exchanges will be needed at the Deep Edge to support the development of multi-AI inference functionality in the next generation of products and services.”

DE-CIX’s continued expansion into underserved markets comes amid an ambition to shape the future contours of the Internet’s backbone.

