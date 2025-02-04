Why DE-CIX is doubling down on strategic partnerships

DE-CIX is rapidly expanding its global reach, forging strategic alliances with industry leaders to reshape the digital connectivity landscape.

Just today, DE-CIX launched Doha I, Qatar’s first standalone commercial internet exchange, in partnership with Ooredoo.

According to the company, by tapping DE-CIX’s global expertise, the move initiative enhances Qatar’s role as a regional digital hub, improving connectivity, lowering costs and elevating customer experiences.

However, this is not the only company DE-CIX has partnered with of late, having announced several key partnerships focused on enhancing connectivity and expanding its influence in the industry, with companies including e&, GLBB, and GCX.

Among the most significant partnerships was an extension of its work with Nokia. Announced last week, the tie-up adds to its existing collaboration supporting DE-CIX’s global infrastructure with advanced networking solutions.

According to the company, the move will enable more robust and scalable interconnection services, addressing the growing demand for high-performance internet exchange solutions.

“Our long-standing partnership with Nokia spans more than 10 years now and reflects the ambition of both companies to always be at the cutting edge of interconnection technology and supporting further growth,” Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX, said.

Additionally, DE-CIX recently announced its partnership with e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group, to enhance the SmartHub IX ecosystem. The move will bring new capabilities to SmartHub IX, further positioning it as a central hub for internet exchange services in the Middle East and beyond, the company revealed.

But, why is DE-CIX doubling down on partnerships now?

“Partnerships with a wide variety of infrastructure players form an essential cornerstone of all of our activities, Ivanov told Capacity.

“All partners benefit from collaboration because no infrastructure operator alone can hope to achieve the necessary coverage to serve the Internet of the future, everywhere. Together, we can achieve so much more.

“The time has come for infrastructure communities and alliances, leaving behind the silo-mentality of infrastructure incumbency.”

“Additionally, partnerships with the world’s leading hardware manufacturers are essential for sustaining excellence and innovative power, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in today’s internet and preparing for tomorrow’s,” he concluded.

