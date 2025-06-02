DE-CIX appoints new CFO amid broader board continuity

Hintze brings experience from across the IONOS Group, where he held roles including CEO and CFO in the company’s AdTech, server infrastructure, and aftermarket divisions.

He also served as head of investment management for the wider IONOS Group, overseeing M&A and equity strategy.

The rest of the DE-CIX management board remains unchanged, with Ivo Ivanov continuing as CEO and chair of the board, alongside Christian Reuter (chief sales officer) and Thomas King (chief technical officer).

Felix Höger, chair of the supervisory board of DE-CIX Group, said: “With the completion of the board through Hintze, I am convinced that we have an excellent executive team at the helm for the next ten years.

“This team will further strengthen our position in the market and drive the sustainable growth of our company successfully. Our warmest thanks also go to Seifert, who, with great personal engagement and outstanding expertise, ensured the continued growth of our company in recent years.”

CEO Ivanov said: “I very much look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Hintze. Together, we will create decisive impetus for the further development and global expansion of our company and usher in a new decade of growth for DE-CIX.”

The leadership update comes as DE-CIX marks its 30th anniversary in 2025. Established in Frankfurt in 1995, the company now operates Internet Exchange points in over 60 locations across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

RELATED STORIES

DE-CIX sees revenue, traffic growth ahead of 30th anniversary

IRAQ-IXP powered by DE-CIX becomes region’s third largest IX in one year