ITW: DCConnect Global inks Orange partnership to drive connectivity

According to the company, the move will expand to 153 locations across Europe, the USA, Asia, and Africa and DCConnect’s automated services will be expanded to over 7,000 endpoints across 63 countries.

The move will also allow customers to access the telecom giant’s services via API-driven, on-demand provisioning.

Meanwhile, the company added that the move will improve customer experiences by improving access to network resources, speeding up deployment times, and boosting overall efficiency.

DCConnect Global CEO, Harry Lam, said: “We’re happy to team up with Orange, a global leader in connectivity, to bring our vision of a fully automated, on-demand global network to life. Together, we’re making it easier for the world to stay connected and drive digital transformation with modern connectivity solutions."

DCConnect Global, head of global marketing and innovation, Knez Mardin, added: “Teaming up with Orange is a big step forward. Their global network combined with our smart automation means customers can set up end-to-end connectivity in real-time. It’s all about making things faster and simpler for them.”

Orange SVP marketing and business development, Franck Morales, said: “Partnering with DCConnect allows us to bring even more flexibility and automation to our global network services.

“Combining our own NaaS offering with their innovative platform helps us deliver smarter, faster and more seamless connectivity to our customers around the world. We're looking forward to what we can achieve together."

RELATED STORIES

Orchest, DCConnect expand automation partnership

PCCW Global, DCConnect ink SDI partnership