DC BLOX secures billion-dollar green loan for Atlanta data centre

The data centre and fibre network solutions provider says the new green loan financing for the construction of a data centre campus in Douglas County, Georgia, which will be located in Douglas County, Georgia.

DC BLOX explains that the data centre will be designed to meet the demands of AI and cloud workloads. In addition to the 120 megawatt (MW) data centre, the company’s plans include campus expansion to support an addition 80MW which will be available as soon as 2027.

“Securing this capital confirms confidence in our execution track record,” says Melih Ileri, SVP of capital markets & strategy at DC BLOX. “Continuing to deliver our projects on-time and with excellence has earned us the trust of our customers and investors, leading to this historic growth in our business.”

News of this project comes shortly after DC BLOX announced multiple hyperscale edge nodes across southeast US. With additional hyperscale-ready data centre capacity available in Conyers, Georgia and Douglasville, Georgia, DC BLOX says it is set to rapidly expand its presence around Atlanta.

Founded 10 years ago, the company has quickly emerged as a critical player in southeastern digital infrastructure ecosystem. It has created a strong network of interconnected data centres, fibre networks and cable landing stations that serve its customers across the US.

Jeff Uphues, CEO at DC BLOX, explains: “With this latest project announcement, DC BLOX continues to deliver on its mission to build the foundational digital infrastructure needed to drive the southeast’s growing economy.

“Atlanta is the fastest-growing data centre market in the US today and we are proud to enable our customers to expand their footprint in our region.”

The new financing also follows the previous $265 million green loan secured from industry leaders, as well as the company’s growth equity that was committed by Post Road Group in Q4 2024.

Combined, DC BLOX says it is now well-positioned to meet the rapidly growing digital infrastructure demand fuelled by hyperscaler expansion.

“The DC BLOX management team has done a terrific job positioning the business for success in the Southeast with a consistent focus on serving the customer and community,” says Michael Bogdan, managing partner at Post Road Group.

“We are thankful to all our capital partners who have helped capitalise the company to meet the tremendous hyperscale and edge growth the company has experienced.”

