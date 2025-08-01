DayOne & Gaw Capital’s new hyperscale data centre in Tokyo: Explained

Strategically located in the Fuchu Intelligent Park, a well-established data centre cluster close to central Tokyo, the new data centre is expected to offer a total IT capacity of 80 megawatts (MW).

It will also have approximately 66,360 square metres of gross floor area. When completed, it will be among the largest data centre developments in Fuchu City in terms of IT load.

The facility is being developed by DayOne, a Singapore-based global data centre developer and operator, alongside Gaw Capital Partners, a multi-asset investment management firm focusing on real estate, growth equity, private credit and infrastructure markets.

“Today’s groundbreaking signifies the start of our inaugural project in Japan. This campus will deliver the foundational infrastructure needed to support the rapid growth of cloud, AI and next-generation technologies in Japan and the region,” says Jamie Khoo, CEO of DayOne.

“It also represents an important step in expanding our global platform, following our successful execution of the SIJORI (Singapore-Johor-Riau Islands) strategy across Southeast Asia.”

Phase One of building the campus consists of a nine-story building featuring ten data halls with an IT capacity of 18MW. It is targeted to be core and shell ready by mid-2027, the companies say, with NEC Facilities serving as the architect and HASEKO Corporation appointed as the main contractor.

Designed to be a cutting-edge hyperscale facility, it will integrate advanced cooling technologies and harness renewable energy sources to enhance energy efficiency. The data centre also aims to achieve leading ESG and operational certifications, including CASBEE, LEED and ISO50001 Energy Management, hoping to reinforce a commitment to sustainability and innovation in next-generation digital infrastructure.

This comes at a pivotal moment for Japan, which is currently one of the largest Tier I data centre markets in the world. Currently, Greater Tokyo serves as the nation’s primary digital hub due to its strong domestic and international connectivity.

Japan as a whole has experienced skyrocketing demand for data and data centre services in recent years. In 2021, it was predicted that the country’s market would grow by more than 41% and reach a value of 2.24 trillion yen (US$14.88bn) by 2027.

Through launching its first data centre in Japan, DayOne has been eager to reaffirm its position as a leading provider of high-performance digital infrastructure. The company says it also marks a significant step in advancing the data ecosystem within Japan itself.

“This groundbreaking event marks an important milestone in Fuchu City’s digital evolution,” says Nicholas Toh, Managing Director – Head of Data Center Platform, Asia (Ex-China) of Gaw Capital Partners.

“This collaboration merges Gaw Capital’s global real estate experience with DayOne’s expertise in operating high-performance data centres, illustrating our joint dedication to crafting a world-class infrastructure to meet the escalating data processing demands catalyzed by the rise of generative AI (Gen AI) in the region.”

