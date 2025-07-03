Datum Datacentres unveils new MCR2 site in Manchester

According to the company, MCR2 was developed to meet the increasing demand in Manchester for reliable, high-performance data centre infrastructure.

As a result, the facility supports up to 1,200 racks, each delivering up to 30kW of power via dual circuits and backed by 2N resilience, as well as a design Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.25, a 100% power availability service level agreement (SLA) and robust security.

The launch celebrated the completion of the nearly two-year construction project and drew a large crowd, including local officials and industry leaders, including Councillor Emma Taylor, Labour Councillor for the Sharston Ward, who led the ribbon cutting.

She was joined by representatives from Manchester City Council, which played a key role in the development.

Datum Datacentres, COO, Matt Edgley, said: “We are thrilled to have officially opened MCR2. From the outset, our vision for MCR2 was to set new standards in operational resilience and reliability, while embedding sustainability at its core.

“This facility stands as a testament to our commitment to fostering positive social and environmental change, supporting the local economy and playing an active role in the regeneration of Wythenshawe.”

The facility was delivered in partnership with Keysource, ensuring the build met the highest standards in design, construction quality and environmental performance.

Councillor Taylor added: “Data centres are a critical part of our data infrastructure in Manchester and, as anchors for investment, play a really important part in supporting local growth.

“This multi million pound investment by Datum really demonstrates the confidence in the region, and I’m really excited for what the future holds. As someone who grew up just metres from the site of what is now MCR2, I’d like to thank the team at Datum for bringing a bit of life back into the fringes of Wythenshawe town centre.”

