DataStax unveils AI platform to cut AI development time by 60%

The DataStax AI Platform is a development environment designed to simplify AI application creation, with the team behind it claiming it can reduce AI development time by as much as 60%.

Subscribe today for free

“The DataStax AI Platform, built with Nvidia AI, provides an end-to-end solution that not only reduces cost but unlocks unmatched speed of development — it makes applications smarter and more accurate as customers use it,” said Chet Kapoor, chair and CEO of DataStax.

DataStax’s AI platform can help enterprises build AI models and applications for cloud services including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

It utilises Nvidia software tools like NeMo Customiser and Evaluator to simplify training and fine-tuning for language models.

Users also have access to Nvidia’s Nim Agent Blueprints, a catalogue of pretrained, customisable AI workflows which they can use to build and deploy generative AI applications for use cases such as customer service avatars.

Users can also ingest unstructured data sources such as PDFs using the multimodal data extraction tool, enabling AI applications created using the platform to leverage their business’ data through retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

DataStax’s own Langflow platform ties all the tools together to create an application development environment to simplify complex logic flows via an intuitive visual interface.

“Enterprises are harnessing AI to drive digital transformation across industries,” said Kari Briski, VP for AI software at Nvidia.

“The DataStax AI Platform, built with Nvidia AI, enables companies to create AI-ready databases and rapidly deploy tailored AI applications, unlocking new levels of customer value.”

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia unveils AI Aerial: Simulation telco tools to design AI-enabled RAN tech