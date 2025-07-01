Launching Datacloud USA Power 50 – nominations now open!

We are excited to announce that nominations are now open for the inaugural Datacloud Energy USA Powerlist – celebrating the visionaries, pioneers, and innovators who are shaping the future of energy and digital infrastructure across North America.

Launching this September, the Powerlist will recognise individuals and teams driving transformation in sustainability, energy efficiency, renewable integration, and data centre innovation. As the industry faces unprecedented change, this is the moment to spotlight those leading the way.

We invite you to nominate colleagues, partners, or leaders whose achievements deserve recognition. Whether they are making groundbreaking technological advances, championing ESG initiatives, or building the infrastructure for tomorrow’s digital economy, we want to hear their stories.

Who can be nominated?

Anyone making a significant impact in energy innovation, sustainable data centre development, carbon reduction initiatives, power and connectivity solutions, or related sectors across the USA.

Who should you nominate?

Energy innovators, data center leaders, infrastructure pioneers, and sustainability champions making a significant impact across North America.

Be part of the movement to recognize the people powering the next era of digital infrastructure. Submit your nomination today via www.datacloud-usa.com/datacloud-energy-usa.

Winners will be announced at Datacloud Energy USA 2025 - the premier platform uniting 900+ data centre, fibre, energy, and digital infrastructure leaders, tackling the most critical conversations in the industry today.

Nominate now. Celebrate excellence. Shape the future.

Submission rules