Datacloud Power 50: Meet the top 50 trailblazers in the data centre industry

From championing sustainability, spearheading major investments to advancing new technologies and expanding global reach, the Datacloud Power 50 highlights those setting the benchmark for success in this dynamic sector.

This year’s list includes CEOs, founders and visionaries who are helping the industry adapt to new challenges.

Datacloud managing director, Annabel Helm said: "The Power 50 is more than a list — it’s a testament to the extraordinary leadership and vision propelling the data centre industry into the future. At Datacloud, we are honoured to spotlight these trailblazers whose innovations and bold decisions are not only shaping our digital infrastructure but also laying the foundation for a more sustainable, connected, and resilient world."