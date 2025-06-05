Tech giants demand urgent reform to boost data centre growth

Speaking at Datacloud Global Congress 2025, executives from the technology giants united to unpack the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of digital infrastructure.

As a result, Microsoft is doubling down on its European expansion, with a goal of 40% growth by 2026 and doubled capacity by 2027- despite reports earlier this year that it cancelled leases in Europe and the US.

Val Walsh, VP at Microsoft, said: “It’s hard to grow in Europe - from a cost and regulation perspective but growing in Europe is not optional - it’s essential. We expect to double capacity in 2027. There’s not a spare megawatt sitting anywhere. Time to market is critical.”

She continued: “How are we collectively enabling data centre build out is a challenge - the public don’t want us, 80% of the population don’t understand it.”

Additionally, Walsh cautioned that Europe’s regulatory and environmental hurdles make growth more complex compared to the US.

“We have to grow in Europe. It’s not optional,” she said, urging the community to solve the permitting and policy constraints together.

Meanwhile, Celeste Grebe, VP of finance at CoreWeave, described how the company is rapidly scaling to meet AI-specific infrastructure demands.

“We are the AI data centre hyperscaler,” she said. Unlike traditional cloud providers, CoreWeave focuses exclusively on GPU-based workloads for training and inference, allowing them to optimise speed and capital efficiency.

With 420MW live across 33 data centres and plans to scale to 2GW, CoreWeave’s strategy is rooted in leasing rather than ownership.

Grebe stated: “We’ll move heaven and earth to go fast.” However, speed to market is the startup’s north star, driven by the urgency of unmet AI compute demand.

Location strategy and energy are key

The panellists called for a united approach from the data centre community to improve public perception.

“80% of the population doesn’t understand what data centres are for,” Walsh commented.

This lack of awareness contributes to community pushback and even moratoriums. The solution? Greater transparency and community engagement.

Google’s director of global infrastructure, Otto Kreiter, warned against the continued concentration of infrastructure in major metropolitan areas such as Frankfurt and London, calling it both costly and unsustainable.

Building hyperscale campuses in less congested areas not only reduces costs but also brings jobs and economic development to local communities.

“We’re making a mistake by constantly building out in big metros. We site where power doesn’t have to cross the whole country,” enabling regional green energy projects to finally launch.

Kreiter added: “If there is no energy, there's no data centre. We’re trying to go where the impact on the national grid is lowest but the value to us is highest.”

Speed vs sustainability

As the session concluded, a key theme emerged: trade-offs. While speed is critical, long-term viability depends on rethinking financial models and building trust through transparency.

Kreiter warned that today’s colocation-based commercial models won’t scale for the massive capacity coming down the road.

“If you don’t change, it’s not going to work tomorrow”,he concluded.

