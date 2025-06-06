Datacloud Awards 2025 : Winners announced

Attendees stepped onto the iconic red carpet at Le Palais des Festivals- the same legendary venue that hosts the Cannes Film Festival and experienced a night of celebration worthy of the stars.

The event highlighted outstanding achievements across the digital infrastructure industry, recognising data centre operators, vendors, cloud service providers, software companies and M&A advisors who delivered exceptional innovation, performance and service to their customers.

Here are some of this year’s top winners:

Cloud Service Innovator of the Year

Jio Platforms Ltd

Best AI Innovation

Vertiv and Compass Datacenters

Edge Impact Award

Jio Platforms Ltd

Data Centre Vendor of the Year

Schneider Electric

Best Data Centre Software or Solution Provider of Year

DCConnect Global

Best IX Innovation

Epsilon Telecommunications

Best Marketing or Social Media Campaign

atNorth

Best Data Centre Sales Team

CBRE Data Centre Solutions

Best Global Data Centre of the Year – Global Providers

Iron Mountain Data Centers

Best Data Centre in Americas Award

Applied Digital Corporation

Best Data Centre in Asia Pacific Award

AirTrunk

Best Data Centre in Middle East & Africa

Center3

Best Data Centre in Europe

Green Mountain

Best Data Centre Sustainability Project of the Year

Penta Infra

Commitment to Diversity and Talent Development Award

CBRE Data Center Solutions

Data Centre Innovative Energy Solution

ECL

Most Innovative Partnership of the year

L&G

Best Community Engagement Award

Hanley Energy

Young Talent of the Year

Louis Lui - Rehlko

Best in Show Stand

CyrsuOne

Outstanding Commitment to the Data Centre Industry

Lex Coors and Joe Kava

