Datacloud Awards 2025 : Winners announced
The Datacloud Awards 2025 took place in Cannes, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Datacloud Global Congress.
Attendees stepped onto the iconic red carpet at Le Palais des Festivals- the same legendary venue that hosts the Cannes Film Festival and experienced a night of celebration worthy of the stars.
The event highlighted outstanding achievements across the digital infrastructure industry, recognising data centre operators, vendors, cloud service providers, software companies and M&A advisors who delivered exceptional innovation, performance and service to their customers.
Here are some of this year’s top winners:
Cloud Service Innovator of the Year
Jio Platforms Ltd
Best AI Innovation
Vertiv and Compass Datacenters
Edge Impact Award
Jio Platforms Ltd
Data Centre Vendor of the Year
Schneider Electric
Best Data Centre Software or Solution Provider of Year
DCConnect Global
Best IX Innovation
Epsilon Telecommunications
Best Marketing or Social Media Campaign
atNorth
Best Data Centre Sales Team
CBRE Data Centre Solutions
Best Global Data Centre of the Year – Global Providers
Iron Mountain Data Centers
Best Data Centre in Americas Award
Applied Digital Corporation
Best Data Centre in Asia Pacific Award
AirTrunk
Best Data Centre in Middle East & Africa
Center3
Best Data Centre in Europe
Green Mountain
Best Data Centre Sustainability Project of the Year
Penta Infra
Commitment to Diversity and Talent Development Award
CBRE Data Center Solutions
Data Centre Innovative Energy Solution
ECL
Most Innovative Partnership of the year
L&G
Best Community Engagement Award
Hanley Energy
Young Talent of the Year
Louis Lui - Rehlko
Best in Show Stand
CyrsuOne
Outstanding Commitment to the Data Centre Industry
Lex Coors and Joe Kava
