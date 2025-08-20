Why blaming data centres for water use misses the point

Alongside deleting old emails, the organisation also advised taking shorter showers and fixing leaks, as the country faces a “nationally significant” water shortage.

"We are grateful to the public for following the restrictions, where in place, to conserve water in these dry conditions," Helen Wakeham, director of Water at the Environment Agency and chair of the NDG, said.

"Simple, everyday choices, such as turning off a tap or deleting old emails, also really help the collective effort to reduce demand and help preserve the health of our rivers and wildlife."

However, for Matt Evans, CEO of Lennox Data Centre Solutions, the message highlights the risk of oversimplifying complex sustainability challenges.

The water debate

Public debate on data centres often centres on their energy and water usage. Some of that criticism, Evans argues, misses the mark. However, he believes oversimplified messages can backfire, claiming the request from The National Drought Group is “oversimplifying the issue”.

“There’s a time and place to throw out crazy comments like that, and I don’t think it's particularly sensible to put it in as a government organisation,” he says.

Meanwhile, when it comes to water “reality is often misrepresented”, Evans explains.

“Most data centres in the UK don't actually use water as a primary cooling method. Nearly two-thirds don't use water at all,” he says. “If you compare large facilities in the UK, there’s only about 5% that use over 100,000 cubic meters of water a year,” he explains.

This comes as a recent techUK report revealed commercial data centres’ water usage in England, amid the country’s AI push, found that minimal water is used across most sites.

Using one London golf club as an example, Evans claims it reportedly uses 85,000 cubic meters a year. “So, 5% of data centres use 100,000. One golf club uses 85,000. It’s nowhere near the same”, he argues.

“The other part is the water doesn’t disappear- it gets recycled, reused, back into the water table,” he states. “The only real problem is if you’re in a drought region without water availability.

“Otherwise, if water is available, using it lowers electricity usage and saves carbon. That shouldn’t be seen as a negative.”

However, for Evans, these comparisons highlight the need for a more balanced debate.

“The truth is, we probably need to be a little bit more honest about the numbers. It doesn’t excuse the fact that we should be more efficient, but when you compare it to golf courses, leisure centres, or even agriculture, the scale is very different.

“Data centres are an easy target because they’re mysterious. People don’t really know what goes on inside,” he notes.

The case for smarter regulation

Looking ahead, Evans sees regulation as both inevitable and highly beneficial.

“Throughout my years in the industry, I’ve always been waiting for regulation to come. There has been a lot of threat of regulation, but not many official mandates. A few European countries have brought things in, like Germany, but they’re still in early stages,” he notes.

“Regulation can be positive if done in tandem with the industry. If governments just push decisions without consulting experts, it doesn’t work. But done properly, it gives everyone a sure footing and could reduce red tape.”

The need is especially urgent in Europe, where bureaucracy can slow down projects compared to North America, he explains.

“If you look at the US, they can build facilities much faster than we can in Europe or the UK. Planning applications, bureaucracy, paperwork- all of that slows things down here. If we can find a sustainable way to accelerate that, it could bring a lot of benefit to investors.”

Why does the UK still matter?

Despite Brexit, Evans believes the UK remains a critical market. “Historically it's been more of a case that there's been availability of power, the knowledge,” he says.

More recently, he adds, politics has also played a key role in this.

“When you look at the advent of AI, it's very much a political move as well. There are lots of things going on in the background that are trying to attract large tech businesses to invest in the United Kingdom.” he concludes.

