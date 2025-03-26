Data centre power costs, the PPA market and a move to 24/7 power matching

IDC expects global data centre electricity consumption to more than double between 2023 and 2028 , while Schneider Electric figures suggest energy demands have the potential to exceed 1,000 Terawatt hours by 2026 — that’s the equivalent of Japan's total electricity consumption.

But all this growth is having a knock-on effect on the power purchase agreements (PPA), causing the market to rapidly expand. Dimension Market Research projects the PPA market to grow at a CAGR of 32.8% from 2025 to 2034 , reaching a value of $7.65 trillion by 2034.

PPAs have the potential to provide a predictable and often lower electricity price for data centres, shielding them from market volatility, which can be combined with 24/7 renewable energy matching.

While data centres face challenges related to rising power costs and energy consumption, could the adoption of PPAs and 24/7 power matching strategies help support facilities reduce their environmental impacts while providing consistent access to energy?

