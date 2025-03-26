Data centre power costs, the PPA market and a move to 24/7 power matching
The data centre industry’s immense growth consequently brings rising power demands, with intensive workloads for technologies like cloud and AI requiring even more energy to run.
IDC expects global data centre electricity consumption to more than double between 2023 and 2028, while Schneider Electric figures suggest energy demands have the potential to exceed 1,000 Terawatt hours by 2026 — that’s the equivalent of Japan's total electricity consumption.
But all this growth is having a knock-on effect on the power purchase agreements (PPA), causing the market to rapidly expand. Dimension Market Research projects the PPA market to grow at a CAGR of 32.8% from 2025 to 2034, reaching a value of $7.65 trillion by 2034.
PPAs have the potential to provide a predictable and often lower electricity price for data centres, shielding them from market volatility, which can be combined with 24/7 renewable energy matching.
While data centres face challenges related to rising power costs and energy consumption, could the adoption of PPAs and 24/7 power matching strategies help support facilities reduce their environmental impacts while providing consistent access to energy?
