Data centre design: Flexibility, scalability, and reliability
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Data centre design: Flexibility, scalability, and reliability

Capacity Team
July 23, 2025 02:18 PM
data centre design 3.jpg

AI is changing the way data centres are not only built, but also how they are operated.

The design in data centres has not evolved a lot until recent years but technology has also evolved to improve reliability, cost and power efficiency.

Now, racks with one megawatt of power are being discussed, something unimaginable just a few years ago. These racks require new ways to deliver power, cool servers and maintain uptime, all while trying to stay flexible for other workloads like cloud and co-location.

At a recent panel, at Datacloud Global Congress 2025, industry experts discussed how rising demands from AI and high-performance computing (HPC) are forcing them to rethink design, reliability, power usage and even sustainability.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg



MORE FROM INSIDER ACCESS

Risk across the data centre lifecycle

How can the data centre sector improve public acceptability?

How can we accelerate deployment across digital infrastructure?

Are we seeing a return to increased M&A activity?

The future of fibre networks: How investments are evolving

Topics

Insider Access NewsData CentresSoftware and Automation
capacity-logo.jpeg
Capacity Team
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe