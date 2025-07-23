Data centre design: Flexibility, scalability, and reliability

The design in data centres has not evolved a lot until recent years but technology has also evolved to improve reliability, cost and power efficiency.

Now, racks with one megawatt of power are being discussed, something unimaginable just a few years ago. These racks require new ways to deliver power, cool servers and maintain uptime, all while trying to stay flexible for other workloads like cloud and co-location.

At a recent panel, at Datacloud Global Congress 2025, industry experts discussed how rising demands from AI and high-performance computing (HPC) are forcing them to rethink design, reliability, power usage and even sustainability.

