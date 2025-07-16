DartPoints, Megaport expand cloud access in the Southeast

According to the company, the move fills a gap in cloud access across the Southeast, connecting businesses to over 975 data centres and over 380 cloud onramps.

Using Megaport’s software-defined network now at DartPoints’ Greenville campus, firms can create private virtual cross-connects (VXCs) to major cloud platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud, all from a single port.

This also helps businesses deploy apps, run AI workloads and back up data quickly and securely, as well as cutting latency by up to 40% and lowering bandwidth costs by about 25%.

DartPoints CEO, Scott Willis, said: “This partnership supports our mission to continually enhance our world-class network, data centre, and cloud connectivity to all our customers on the DartPoints platform. It is apropos that we are starting in Greenville, a critical and growing region for the US.

“Through the DartPoints infrastructure and access to Megaport’s global ecosystem, our Greenville customers can move faster, connect smarter, and support high-performance workloads with ease.”

Megaport CEO, Michael Reid, added: “Greenville represents a vital entry point for Megaport’s expansion in the Southeast.

“Through our partnership with DartPoints, we’re helping customers accelerate AI initiatives, support scalable applications, and simplify the way they connect across regions and platforms - all in 60 seconds or less.”

