4 cyberattacks that rocked global telecoms

From malware lurking undetected for years to millions of customer accounts being exposed, major telecom operators have been forced to defend their networks and rebuild customer trust.

Here are the biggest telecom cyberattacks of the year so far:

SK Telecom

South Korea’s largest mobile operator, SK Telecom, revealed in April 2025 that hackers had infiltrated its systems.

The breach stemmed from malware that had been sitting unnoticed since 2022, giving attackers access to sensitive SIM and customer data.

Investigators checked all 42,605 of SK Telecom’s servers and found 28 infected with 33 types of malware, more than found in a previous review. The leaked information stayed the same, covering 25 categories like phone numbers and subscriber IDs.

South Korea’s government has since launched a criminal investigation into SK Telecom over its delayed reporting and handling of the incident.

Bouygues Telecom

Earlier this month, French operator Bouygues Telecom confirmed a cyber-attack that compromised the personal data of 6.4 million customers.

“After analysis, it appears that a third party was able to access personal information associated with certain Bouygues Telecom subscriptions,” the company said in a statement on its website.

“All the customers concerned have received or will receive an email or SMS to inform them”.

The company added: “Our technical teams have put in place actions to put an end to this attack as quickly as possible and have taken the necessary additional measures to strengthen the security of our information system.”

Orange

Last month, Orange also detected a cyber-attack targeting its internal IT systems.

While there was no evidence of customer data being extracted, Orange warned that its mitigation measures might temporarily affect both corporate and residential users.

In a statement, the company said: “At this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest that any customer or Orange data has been extracted. We remain vigilant in this regard.”

The attack took place on 25 July, with the group detecting a cyberattack on its information systems, with Orange Cyberdefense teams mobilising and isolating the potential attack to mitigate the impact.

However, this was not the first time this year Orange faced a cyberattack.

In February, the telecoms giant confirmed it had recently experienced a cyberattack after a member of the HellCat ransomware group, known as Rey, gained access to a "non-critical application" belonging to a local branch in Romania.

After gaining access, the hacker had stolen 380,000 unique email addresses, source code, invoices, contracts and both customer and employee information, amounting to around 12,000 files

Colt Technology Services

Most recently, Colt became the latest telecoms giant to experience a cyberattack.

The breach was first detected on August 12, 2025, when the company identified issues with an internal system.

In a blog post, the company, which connects 900 data centres across Europe, Asia and North America, confirmed the attack but stressed the affected system was separate from customer infrastructure.

The stolen files include a million documents with employee salary data, financial information, customer contracts, personal details of executives and staff, network designs and software development files.

RELATED STORIES

Business cyberattacks increase by 13%, reports Orange Cyberdefense

Data: Nokia blames AI for rise in cyberattacks