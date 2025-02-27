CrowdStrike: Cyber threats skyrocket as attackers think like businesses

A recent report from CrowdStrike lays bare the evolving tactics of cybercriminals and nation-state actors, who are increasingly adopting business-like strategies, learning from both their successes and failures.

The report reveals the rise of what’s being called the “enterprising adversary,” as threat actors refine their methods to outmanoeuvre modern security systems.

The report notes a significant shift in e-crime activity, with cybercriminals moving away from traditional techniques such as phishing in favour of more advanced methods for gaining initial access to networks.

One of the most worrying changes is the rise in telephony-based social engineering attacks, including vishing (voice phishing), call-back phishing, and help desk impersonations. These tactics represent a sharp departure from the usual malware delivery methods that have historically been the cornerstone of cyberattacks.

Founder and chairman of the i3forum, Philippe Millet, said: "By all measures, the fight on scams and fraud is moving to the next level.

"In this $1 trillion war on organised crime, there’s hope as the telecom industry and regulators start working together globally and with other key stakeholders – especially in the Restore Trust initiative spearheaded by i3Forum.

"There’s also cause for concern as transnational criminal organisations keep exploiting loopholes and insufficient cooperation between “the good guys”. Add to this the rise of AI, both as a new level of threat and potential tool to combat crime – and you have an energising landscape where the key word is global collaboration."

In 2024, China’s cyber espionage campaigns reached new heights, with a sharp rise in activity. CrowdStrike tracked a 150% increase in China-nexus adversary activity compared to the previous year, particularly in sectors such as defence, aerospace, and technology.

China’s investment in its cyber capabilities over the past decades has led to the rise of new, specialised adversaries. These actors have increasingly focused on operational security and infrastructure management.

The threat landscape has also expanded to include vulnerabilities in peripheral network devices and the cloud.

Generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) has also been employed in cyberattacks, with adversaries using it for social engineering and intelligence operations, particularly targeting election processes.

