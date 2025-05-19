Cutting the complacency - taking action on fraud for a healthier telecoms ecosystem
Fraud in the telecom ecosystem is on the rise again despite increased awareness and efforts to combat it, according to leading industry figures speaking at a recent panel on cutting complacency around fraud.
The discussion brought together executives from Google, telecom operators, aggregators and fraud experts who emphasised the need for real-time data sharing, stronger collaboration and AI-driven innovation to tackle increasingly sophisticated threats.
Speakers
Christoph Uferer, partner - Arthur D Little (chairperson)
Chanderhas Rana, chief business development officer - BANKAI
Steve Legge, CEO & president - netnumber
Pablo Mlikota, SVP of international mobility services - e&
Craig Lennon, global partnerships lead - voice, SMS & communications infrastructure - Google
Mariana Osorio de Rodriguez, SMS sales director/wholesale messaging head - C3ntro Global
MORE FROM INSIDER ACCESS
Sourcing the talent to deliver the telco of the future
How can we accelerate deployment across digital infrastructure?
Are we seeing a return to increased M&A activity?
The future of fibre networks: How investments are evolving