Crusoe, atNorth expand partnership to support sustainable AI cloud

Both companies will be scaling cloud capacity to 57 megawatts (MW) at atNorth’s ICE02 data centre in Iceland to support demand for Crusoe Cloud.

Such a strategic expansion is set to grow Crusoe Cloud capacity at ICE02, in addition to meeting surging demand for Crusoe Cloud services from customers across Europe and North America. Crusoe Cloud is a vertically integrated sustainable AI cloud platform and is designed to help customers explore AI, train and fine-tune models and run scaled inference.

atNorth is one of the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit data centre providers. The new collaboration involves a 24MW expansion agreement for the campus, which is a critical component of Crusoe’s growing strategy across Europe.

“Crusoe runs the infrastructure for intelligence,” said Chase Lochmiller co-founder and CEO at Crusoe. “Our partnership with atNorth allows us to leverage the abundant geothermal and hydroelectric power in Iceland to build energy-first AI infrastructure so that our customers can run their most demanding AI workloads on Crusoe Cloud.”

Crusoe and atNorth first announced their original partnership in December 2023, which outlined plans for 33MW of capacity at the ICE02 data centre.

The data centre already benefits from low-latency networks and fully redundant connectivity, atNorth says, with multiple undersea fibre optic cables providing critical access for customers across international markets.

Upgrading ICE02 will also involve installing Nvidia GB200 NVL72 infrastructure, Nvidia Blackwell GPUs and Nvidia Hopper GPUs – with atNorth eager to showcase the future direction of generative AI (Gen AI) at its site.

Additionally, the data centre is powered by renewable energy and has been fitted with direct liquid to chip (DLC) cooling infrastructure to highlight both organisations’ commitment to responsible low carbon operations.

“We are delighted with Crusoe’s success in serving its clients via our data centres and are excited to announce this significant development in our ongoing partnership,” said Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO atNorth.

“The expansion of our ICE02 site features cutting-edge infrastructure and highly energy-efficient DLC cooling technology. This aligns with both companies’ commitment to sustainability and we are proud to support Crusoe on their path to decarbonise their workloads while delivering AI-ready solutions in an environmentally responsible way.”

