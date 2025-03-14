Crown Castle strikes $8.5bn deal with Zayo and EQT

Meanwhile, the EQT Active Core Infrastructure fund will acquire Crown Castle’s Small Cells business for $4.25 billion.

Post acquisition, Zayo will add almost 100,000 of fibre miles to their network, increasing its reach to over 70,000 locations.

Zayo’s CEO, Steve M. Smith said: “We are strategically investing in expanding and enhancing our country’s critical network infrastructure to meet the demands of hyperscalers, data centres, enterprises, and carriers that will facilitate the growing AI economy.

He continued: “This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver the reliable fibre solutions our customers need to scale in an increasingly data-driven world.”

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridgea said: “With Crown Castle’s robust metro-focused assets, Zayo will be well-positioned to fuel AI adoption, enhance connectivity solutions, and accelerate technological progress,” he said.

Jan Vesely, Partner at EQT, echoed these sentiments, stressing the critical role fibre infrastructure plays in maintaining the United States’ competitive edge in AI.

“The companies and nations that lead in AI will be those that invest ambitiously in high-performance digital infrastructure. Zayo is doing exactly that,” Vesely noted.

We reported earlier this year that Zayo was the frontrunner for Crown Castle’s fibre business.

As part of the transaction, Zayo and the Small Cells business will enter into a long-term commercial agreement to provide continued fibre support. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2026, pending regulatory approval and other closing conditions.

Zayo has invested more than $20 billion in fibre infrastructure over the past five years and plans to continue expanding the AI ecosystem through additional fibre broadband solutions.

