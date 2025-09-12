One year on: Critical national infrastructure for data centres in the UK

One year ago today on September 12, the UK government designated data centres as critical national infrastructure (CNI). This led to the industry being thrust into the public consciousness and, over the past twelve months, there has been greater public interest – both good and bad – into these facilities, what they do and how they work.

This was the first CNI classification in nearly a decade and was designed to protect critical data, particularly as AI and compute continue to surge in demand. This type of classification means that data centres are classified the same way as water, energy and emergency service systems. They now receive greater support from the UK government, which was reflected in their earlier infrastructure strategy announcement, to better protect facilities from cyberattacks, power outages or environmental disasters.

One year later and we’re considering what’s next. As the data centre industry continues to evolve, Pure Data Centres Group CEO, Dame Dawn Childs, shared her insights with us on how the UK government can work with the data centre industry and how the country can set itself apart.

Economy, employment and confronting the ‘energy crisis’

After the designation, those who have benefitted in the data centre industry have been the ones who could demonstrate support for local and regional regeneration. Dame Childs explained how Pure DC is working towards this goal.

“We’re helping deliver the nation’s desire for a digitised future while demonstrating, through public/private partnership, with future-focused local authorities like Brent, that data centres don’t need to come at the expense of the local communities where they’re built, or of a sustainable future,” she said.

“As data centres become a more common part of our landscape, their role in the economic, employment and community story needs to be better understood if the sector is to avoid NIMBYism.”

Alongside the innovative progress the industry has made over the past year, fearmongering and NIMBYism – opposition to projects, or ‘not in my backyard’ – remains a critical issue for the industry in the UK. This is especially poignant recently, given recent debates over data centre water use.

To mitigate this, Dame Childs suggested that legacy concerns, particularly concerning data centre consumption of natural resources and energy, must be addressed.

“Far from being energy guzzlers, data centres can become part of the solution,” she noted. "Over the past year, CNI status has raised visibility, unlocked investment and deepened political engagement. It has also brought greater scrutiny, with higher expectations around resilience, sustainability and trust. The sector has responded by improving transparency, driving innovation and demonstrating community benefit."

Energy costs are again a topical issue across the country, which Dame Childs has said “needs to be addressed urgently”. According to DESNZ, H1 2024 saw the UK’s domestic prices as the fourth most expensive in Europe, alongside industrial energy costs per kWh being eleven pence higher than the second-most expensive country.

“Ignoring the cost of energy runs a very real risk of making the UK less attractive for investors,” Dame Childs added. “Access to reliable, affordable energy is fundamental, and high costs and grid delays continue to hold back new capacity. Sustainability pressures are intensifying and speed of delivery is now a competitive necessity for the UK."

The AI leadership bid

This year, the UK has clearly understood that data centres lie at the heart of the country’s AI ambitions. It is continuing with its plans for AI Growth Zones, a critical part of the AI Opportunities Action Plan, to develop and commercialise AI technologies and support the infrastructure required to run it.

Ultimately, the UK is eager to become a leader in Sovereign AI – developing the infrastructure, data and models required to control and develop AI within the country, instead of relying on international figures.

"If the UK is to remain competitive and secure, both the infrastructure and the skills that underpin AI must be rooted here," Dame Childs explained. "The global race for capability has too often drawn investment and talent overseas, but sovereign AI depends on hosting workloads in UK‑operated data centres and strengthening domestic skills pipelines. Hosting in sovereign facilities also ensures compliance, resilience and control of critical data.

"Other CNI sectors already recognise the importance of sovereignty, and our industry must do the same. The AI Action Plan promised to expand domestic talent and infrastructure; those commitments need to be delivered quickly if we are to keep pace with global peers."

The government continues to support the UK data centre industry, collaborating with industry leaders to ensure greater energy grid resilience, net zero mandates and local planning for faster and more sustainable data centre builds.

“The UK has been proactive in acknowledging the importance of AI – from the Bletchley Park AI Safety Summit to consultations with DSIT, the Government has demonstrated ambition and realism in its approach,” Dame Childs said.

However, skills gaps across the wider technology industry are still very much a concern and could see the UK fall further behind its European counterparts if not addressed.

“There is a huge opportunity to both fuel our AI future and reskill a workforce. More programmes to enthuse the next generation of data centre talent, from sustainability professionals to physical builders and engineers would be welcome,” Dame Childs added. “Partnership across government, regulators and industry should prioritise energy pricing, grid reinforcement and streamlined planning.

"Support for skills and innovation will also help ensure that AI demand is met by sovereign infrastructure in the UK rather than shifting overseas."

Setting the UK up for sustainable success

Ensuring that the UK can offer sustainability, security and sovereignty simultaneously is a challenge, but it is hoped that the CNI designation will continue to be instrumental in creating greater security and resilience moving forward.

For data centres, alternative fuels like hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and biomethane are being touted as a way to prioritise sustainability across the industry. This is in addition to solar power, closed-loop water cooling, living walls and recycled construction materials.

“Innovation in sustainability is happening at pace, with the data centre industry becoming an enthusiastic and successful testing ground for the latest and most ingenious advances,” Dame Childs said.

Looking ahead, it’s clear that the UK will remain a unique data centre market, but it has a lot more potential. The country’s cutting-edge data centres could lead in sustainability, with new carbon-saving technologies being deployed across all aspects of construction and operation.

For Dame Childs, issues of limited land space and energy pricing in the UK requires the data centre industry in the country to look beyond innovation and consider community impact.

“It’s here we differ most significantly from the likes of US and China,” she said. “Due to proximity, our data centres must demonstrate benefits to local communities. These are central to achieving planning on our crowded island – especially in a future requiring data centres in many more urban environments.

"Success will mean resolving energy pricing and connection, strengthening sovereign skills and accelerating delivery. It will also mean earning public trust by showing tangible community benefits, from jobs and apprenticeships to investment in local amenities and biodiversity. Speed of build is becoming a decisive competitive factor, and the UK can set itself apart by combining fast, flexible delivery with sustainability and sovereignty.

"With government, industry and communities working together, the benefits of CNI recognition can be fully realised, supporting growth and quality of life for decades to come."

