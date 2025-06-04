CRA opens 4,860km of telecom infrastructure in Qatar

The move is part of CRA’s broader goal to make better use of national telecom resources, help licensed service providers expand more easily and support the delivery of reliable, high-speed services to homes and businesses.

As a result, the move will help reduce duplicate infrastructure, encourage investment and speed up the rollout of advanced technologies like fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and 5G- key components of Qatar’s digital future.

By opening up this infrastructure, CRA is helping to improve service quality, support digital tools like remote work and online learning and boost competition, the company revealed.

The project was developed in partnership with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and includes 60 projects, reaching over 40,000 residential, commercial and government sites.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CRA and Ashghal, signed in 2014, helped guide planning, construction and handover processes.

So far, more than 15,500 locations have been connected through this government duct network. Ooredoo has used 468 kilometres of duct to serve 2,010 premises, while Vodafone Qatar has deployed 251 kilometres to connect 1,150 premises.

CRA director of the technical affairs department, Ali Al-Suwaidi, said: “Ensuring equitable access to national telecom infrastructure is a core part of our regulatory mandate. It enables licensed service providers to scale efficiently and deliver reliable services that meet users’ expectations.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to advancing Qatar’s digital ecosystem, supporting innovation, and contributing to economic diversification. We also commend the strong collaboration with Ashghal in realising this strategic milestone.”

RELATED STORIES

Vodafone Qatar taps Nokia for nationwide 5G network overhaul

Vodafone Qatar appoints CEO