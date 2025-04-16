Cornerstone’s CPO on making DEI more than just buzzwords

“We’re still fairly early in our DEI journey, but we’ve made some strong progress over the last couple of years,” Kilroy told TowerXchange, ahead of the launch of Women in Towers.

“We’ve developed a five-year strategy that we’re now rolling out, and we’ve backed that up with real actions, not just words.”

Alongside its commitment to increase female representation in the tech sector, demonstrated by the signing of the Women in Ofcom pledge.

She explained: “It’s about making space for different perspectives and making sure everyone feels seen and supported. We’re building momentum and learning as we go, but the commitment is real, and it’s embedded in how we think, how we work, and how we grow.”

The company is already seeing the positive effects of its DEI strategy, she revealed.

“Our senior leadership team is now 50% female, up from just two women out of seven when I joined,” Kilroy noted. “Across the company, we’ve gone from 22% female representation to 34%, and we’re still climbing.”

However, Kilroy admitted, despite the successes, the company has faced many challenges including time and resources.

“It’s not a lack of willingness; it’s a lack of capacity,” she stated.

To overcome these challenges, the tower company has opened its recruitment process to people outside the traditional telecom industry.

“It’s about curiosity. We launched our strategy with a soft approach, inviting people to listen, learn and connect with others' experiences. It’s a team effort; this isn’t something any one company can fix alone. But if we all lean in, we can absolutely move the dial together,” she concluded.

