CoreWeave inks $12bn deal with OpenAI

As part of the deal, OpenAI will also become an investor in CoreWeave, acquiring $350 million worth of the company's stock.

"Partnering with OpenAI on this new contract underscores CoreWeave’s proven ability to deliver reliable and high-performance infrastructure services, powering AI innovations for world-leading AI labs," said Michael Intrator, co-founder and CEO of CoreWeave.

"We remain a partner of choice to meet the cutting-edge needs of pioneers looking to unleash AI’s potential to change the world."

The deal adds serious weight to OpenAI’s infrastructure portfolio, complementing existing partnerships with Microsoft and Oracle, as well as its joint venture with SoftBank on the Stargate project.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, commented: "Advanced AI systems require reliable compute, and we’re excited to continue scaling with CoreWeave so we can train even more powerful models and offer great services to even more users."

Recently Capacity reported that CoreWeave is aiming for a $4 billion initial public offering (IPO), targeting a valuation of approximately $35 billion.

Additionally, OpenAI recently announced a significant expansion of its partnership with AI firm Core Scientific.

The new agreement, valued at $1.2 billion, will boost Core Scientific’s capacity at its Denton, Texas, facility to approximately 260 MW of critical IT load.

This expansion brings CoreWeave's total contracted high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure with Core Scientific to around 590 MW across six locations.

"We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with CoreWeave as we continue developing large-scale HPC projects," said Adam Sullivan, CEO of Core Scientific when the news broke.

"By expanding our capacity in Denton, we’re building one of the largest GPU supercomputers in North America, reinforcing our leadership in high-density digital infrastructure."

As part of the agreement, Core Scientific will be responsible for $104 million in capital expenditures, with CoreWeave covering the remaining costs.

Originally founded as a cryptocurrency mining company, CoreWeave has successfully transitioned into a dominant force in the high-performance computing industry, largely due to its early adoption of Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs).

