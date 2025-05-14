CoreSite picks Nokia for IP routing upgrade across US data centres

The upgrade aims to support growing demand for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, as well as multicloud interconnection from nearly 40,000 customer connections.

Nokia has been brought in to help CoreSite boost its capacity to support the proliferation of data-intensive applications, while maintaining low latency and carrier-grade reliability.

“By deploying Nokia’s advanced IP routing portfolio across our data centre campuses, we ensure that our network edge infrastructure stays ahead of market demands,” said Chris Malayter, VP of network and interconnection at CoreSite.

“This allows us to provide customers with a seamless experience and faster access to mission-critical applications.”

CoreSite will use Nokia’s 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR-s) and 7750 Service Router (SR) platforms to scale connectivity within and between data centre campuses.

The deployment will also leverage Nokia’s FP5 silicon for performance consistency under increasing traffic loads, as well as the company’s Service Router Operating System (SR OS) for integration with existing systems.

Vach Kompella, SVP and general manager of IP networks at Nokia, said the integration allows CoreSite to “adeptly manage increased traffic demands while ensuring low latency and reliable interconnection services that are essential to the modern digital economy”.

CoreSite, part of American Tower since 2021 , has positioned itself away from solely towers through its interconnection-rich colocation services, targeting enterprises, cloud providers, and carriers.

