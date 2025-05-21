Where the connectivity and digital infrastructure industry has come from & where it’s going
Capacity Team
May 21, 2025 08:04 AM
Connectivity and digital infrastructure are now vital to the global economy, attracting major investment and driving rapid innovation.

As demand grows, hyperscalers have taken the lead in shaping the industry, but to stay relevant, network operators must embrace major change, especially to take full advantage of AI and automation. Success will require a clear understanding of customer needs, spotting new opportunities early and working closely with tech partners.


In the keynote panel at ITW 2025, which brought together leading voices from the telecoms, cloud and interconnection platforms, panellists highlighted how much the industry has changed, and more importantly where it must go.



 

