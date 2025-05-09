Congress urged to reform spectrum policy for fairer competition

In a letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the group outlined three core principles to guide future spectrum decisions.

The signatories advocate for fair and open competition in spectrum licensing, cautioning against policies favouring specific companies. They argue increased competition will spur innovation, lower consumer prices, and broaden digital opportunities.

“The government shouldn’t put its thumb on the scale for particular companies,” the letter reads. “More competition for spectrum will drive faster innovation, drive down prices for consumers, and expand access to digital opportunity.

The coalition, which included the National Hispanic Media Coalition, Public Knowledge, and the National Black Justice Coalition, stressed the importance of unlicensed Wifi as vital infrastructure supporting connectivity in homes, educational institutions, hospitals, community spaces, and public hotspots.

“Countless municipalities, nonprofits, and multifamily housing developments rely on Wifi to connect the underserved and narrow America’s digital divide,” the signatories wrote. “We must make sure Wifi has the spectrum it needs to keep up with our communities’ growing demand.”

The letter also recommends adopting an inclusive spectrum policy incorporating both unlicensed and small-license frameworks, enabling local and regional providers to address connectivity gaps overlooked by nationwide operators.

“An ‘all of the above’ approach — including unlicensed and small-license frameworks — will let smaller, local providers fill rural and urban connectivity gaps in the big providers’ nationwide networks.”

The signatories acknowledged there’s no “one size fits all” answer to spectrum, but contend their principles can “help illuminate a path forward towards real solutions that advance opportunity, protect affordability, and fuel economic mobility and growth”.

The letter comes as lawmakers are gearing up for plans to expand spectrum licences.

The Federal Communications Commission recently greenlit plans to expand millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum , while auctions for more C-band spectrum are also in the pipeline.

FCC chairman Brendan Carr has been vocal since taking charge at the agency over the previous administration’s spectrum policy, claiming it spent more time studying the impact of releasing spectrum than making new connectivity available.

Congress is also mulling expanding spectrum licenses, with legislation from Senator Maria Cantwell aimed at modernising the US spectrum policy and commitments to security.

