Colt DCS unveils Inzai 4 hyperscale data centre in Tokyo
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Colt DCS unveils Inzai 4 hyperscale data centre in Tokyo

Jasdip Sensi
February 26, 2025 09:38 AM
ColtDCS.png

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) has launched its latest hyperscale data centre, Inzai 4, in Tokyo, Japan.

According to the company, the new facility reinforces its commitment to meeting the growing demand for data centre capacity and public cloud services in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, the first phase of development has been completed, bringing 4.8MW online.

Once fully operational, Inzai 4 will provide 20MW, expanding Colt DCS’ total capacity in Inzai to 70MW.

Inzai 4 was built in accordance with Colt DCS’ Global Reference Design (GRD) standards, incorporating key low embodied carbon strategies, the data centre operator revealed.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

These include minimising water waste during cooling, using low Global Warming Potential (GWP) cooling chillers and reducing steel and concrete usage in the structure.

This marks the second site developed through the joint venture between Fidelity Investments and Mitsui & Co Ltd.

Colt DCS, CEO, Niclas Sanfridsson, said: "The continued growth in digital services has created strong demand for hyperscale data centres in Japan.

“Inzai 4 is a testament to our commitment to meeting this demand and supporting the digital economy in the Asia-Pacific region. We are proud to contribute to the growth of the local community and remain a trusted partner for our customers worldwide."

This comes as Colt DCS was the first company to introduce a hyperscale data centre in Inzai in 2011 and has consistently invested in the area, with plans already in motion for the upcoming Inzai 5 facility.

RELATED STORIES

Colt DCS expands into India

Colt DCS begins strategic global expansion

Colt DCS launches Osaka Keihanna data centre

Topics

NewsData CentresAI MLESG
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe