Colt DCS achieves 90% renewable energy use globally

The company also made significant strides in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Colt DCS reported a 32% reduction in absolute Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions compared to its 2019 baseline, even as it expanded operations in key regions such as Japan and India.

Scope 2 emissions were brought down to zero through 100% renewable electricity sourcing, while Scope 3 emissions which represent 98% of the company’s total footprint dropped by 26%.

The company also retained its Platinum EcoVadis rating for the third consecutive year, placing it in the top 1% of companies globally for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

In its push toward decarbonisation, Colt DCS reported that 95% of waste was diverted from landfill at its London North site, and 91% of its suppliers by emissions now have science-based targets in place. Future facilities are being designed to incorporate renewable electricity, advanced cooling systems, and waste heat recovery.

"For Colt DCS, 2024 was a year of significant growth. When we started our hyperscale journey nine years ago, the cloud market was $111b. Today, it is over $760b and is projected to grow even further due to the rising demand in streaming, cloud and artificial intelligence tools and services," said Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS.

"I'm especially proud that we were able to help our customers scale and accelerate during this time of transformation by staying true to our core values: trust, respect, unite, sustain and trailblaze".

