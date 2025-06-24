Colt DCS achieves 90% renewable energy use globally
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Colt DCS achieves 90% renewable energy use globally

Nadine Hawkins
June 24, 2025 10:30 AM
Niclas Sanfridsson Colt DCS.jpg

Colt Data Centre Services secures its EcoVadis Platinum rating and reduces emissions by 32%

The company also made significant strides in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Colt DCS reported a 32% reduction in absolute Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions compared to its 2019 baseline, even as it expanded operations in key regions such as Japan and India.

Scope 2 emissions were brought down to zero through 100% renewable electricity sourcing, while Scope 3 emissions which represent 98% of the company’s total footprint dropped by 26%.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

The company also retained its Platinum EcoVadis rating for the third consecutive year, placing it in the top 1% of companies globally for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

In its push toward decarbonisation, Colt DCS reported that 95% of waste was diverted from landfill at its London North site, and 91% of its suppliers by emissions now have science-based targets in place. Future facilities are being designed to incorporate renewable electricity, advanced cooling systems, and waste heat recovery.

"For Colt DCS, 2024 was a year of significant growth. When we started our hyperscale journey nine years ago, the cloud market was $111b. Today, it is over $760b and is projected to grow even further due to the rising demand in streaming, cloud and artificial intelligence tools and services," said Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS.

"I'm especially proud that we were able to help our customers scale and accelerate during this time of transformation by staying true to our core values: trust, respect, unite, sustain and trailblaze".

Capacity-Euuropr-2025-600x74.jpg

RELATED STORIES

Colt DCS expands German footprint with €2bn data centre projects

Colt DCS unveils new Paris data centre

Topics

NewsData CentresESGDatacloud Energy & ESG Europe Summit
Nadine Hawkins
Nadine Hawkins
Editor Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe