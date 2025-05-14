Colt DCS unveils new Paris data centre

This data centre is the first of three, with Colt Paris 2, 3 and 4, planned for development on a newly acquired 12.5-acre site in Villebon-sur-Yvette, located southwest of Paris.

Meanwhile, two more centres (Colt Paris 5 and 6) will be built on a second 5.3-acre site in Les Ulis, near an existing Colt DCS facility, the company revealed.

Together, these five centres are part of a €2.3 billion investment in France’s digital infrastructure, with completion expected by 2031. By then, Colt DCS aims to reach 170MW of total capacity in the country.

The data centres are designed to serve large businesses, cloud services and AI platforms. With power contracts already in place, the centres will help meet the growing demand for digital services in France and Europe.

Colt Paris 2 will support high-density AI computing using both air and liquid cooling systems, with the site will run entirely on renewable energy and deliver 40MW of capacity, with some cabinets supporting over 100kW of IT power.

Around 300 jobs will be also be created during the build and over 100 permanent roles will be added once the centre is up and running.

Colt DCS CEO, Niclas Sanfridsson, said: “Breaking ground at Colt Paris 2 is the exciting next step in our long-term commitment to France and its thriving digital economy. This project not only implements our innovative new design, but it also demonstrates our dedication to sustainable growth and innovation.

“By investing in renewable energy contracts and supporting the local community through waste heat reuse, we are helping to fulfil the growing demand for cloud and AI services while setting new standards for environmental responsibility.”

