Colt: 'Forensic investigation will continue 24/7 to protect customers' amid cyber attack

The breach was first noticed on 12 August 2025, when the company detected problems with an internal system.

In a blog post, the company, which connects 900 data centres across Europe, Asia and North America, confirmed the attack but stressed the affected system was separate from customer infrastructure.

The stolen files include a million documents with employee salary data, financial information, customer contracts, personal details of executives and staff, network designs and software development files.

However, recently, the telecoms giant confirmed that customer data was stolen in a recent cyberattack, which is now being sold online.

“We recently disclosed a cyber incident that has affected our business support systems. These systems are separate from our customers’ infrastructure. We took immediate protective measures to ensure the security of our customers, colleagues, and business, and we proactively notified the relevant authorities,” a Colt spokesperson told Capacity.

“Through our extensive investigation we have determined that some data has been taken. Our priority is to determine at pace the precise nature of the data that is impacted and notify any affected parties.

“Our dedicated incident response team, including external investigators and forensic experts, is working to investigate this incident. This has, and will continue, 24/7. We continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies as part of our investigation.”

