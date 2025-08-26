Colt customer data leaked online

The telecoms company recently faced complaints from customers unable to access certain services earlier this month.

Shortly after, the company admitted it was forced to take parts of its infrastructure offline due to the attack. However, at the time, the company did not reveal who was behind the breach or whether files were taken.

However, ransomware group Warlock has since claimed responsibility, saying it is selling a database of one million files on the dark web for $200,000.

According to Warlock, the stolen files include financial data, network architecture details and customer information.

In an updated statement, Colt said: “Through our extensive investigation, we have determined that some data has been taken. Our priority is to determine at pace the precise nature of the data that is impacted and notify any affected parties.”

