Colt customer data leaked online
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Colt customer data leaked online

Jasdip Sensi
August 26, 2025 10:23 AM
Colt Technology Services.jpg

Colt Technology Services has confirmed that customer data was stolen in a recent cyberattack, which is now being sold online.

The telecoms company recently faced complaints from customers unable to access certain services earlier this month.

Shortly after, the company admitted it was forced to take parts of its infrastructure offline due to the attack. However, at the time, the company did not reveal who was behind the breach or whether files were taken.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

However, ransomware group Warlock has since claimed responsibility, saying it is selling a database of one million files on the dark web for $200,000.

According to Warlock, the stolen files include financial data, network architecture details and customer information.

In an updated statement, Colt said: “Through our extensive investigation, we have determined that some data has been taken. Our priority is to determine at pace the precise nature of the data that is impacted and notify any affected parties.”

RELATED STORIES

Colt becomes latest telecom giant to be hit by cyberattack

4 cyberattacks that rocked global telecoms

Capacity-Euuropr-2025-600x74.jpg

Topics

NewsServicesInfrastructure and Networks
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe