Cloud group defends autonomy after Microsoft claims it's bankrolled by Google

Microsoft claimed the Open Cloud Coalition (OCC) was being covertly funded and controlled by Google to discredit it and other hyperscale rivals in an astroturfing move — where a business deceptively bankrolls an organisation to promote a specific message.

In an impassioned defence, OCC’s senior advisor Nicky Stewart said the group wouldn’t allow an entity to “cast shade on the debate in an effort to obscure the wider issues.”

“Our ten excellent members have joined the OCC because they believe passionately in its principles,” Stewart wrote in a LinkedIn post . “We believe it’s essential for every voice to be heard, which is why the OCC’s governance is rooted in equality: one member, one vote. This structure ensures that all perspectives are considered in shaping the future of cloud in Europe.”

Google is listed among the members of the OCC, alongside the likes of Pulsant, Prolinx, and ControlPlane.

Microsoft claimed a prospective member approached the hyperscaler with the group’s recruitment document that had no mention of Google’s involvement or “the actual purpose of the organisation.”

In defence of the OCC, Stewart said the organisation was launched at a time where regulatory scrutiny of commercial practices in the cloud market is increasing.

“Governments across Europe are searching for the right policy interventions to unlock the economic success that a fair, open and competitive cloud market can bring,” Stewart wrote. “Regulators across Europe are looking at the cloud market, and for good reason. A thriving cloud ecosystem is essential for the digital transformation of Europe’s economy.

“However, businesses and public authorities in Europe encounter significant challenges, including high costs, and complex legal and technical barriers, when attempting to adopt multi-cloud strategies or transition between providers. Addressing these obstacles is vital for unlocking the full potential of cloud services in the region.”

Stewart said the group will work to reverse the concentration among a few cloud providers while ensuring all perspectives are considered to better shape the European cloud market.

Stewart’s involvement is significant, having previously served as commercial director at the now-defunct cloud provider UKCloud.

The OCC advisor submitted evidence as part of the UK Competition and Market Authority’s investigation into the cloud computing market, arguing that large hyperscale cloud providers like Microsoft created an uneven playing field that ultimately caused the downfall of smaller local players like UKCloud.

Microsoft alleged that Google was funding the OCC to persist with the antitrust battle after the Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe (CISPE) resolved its competition complaints with Microsoft, despite Google’s attempts to it offer millions of dollars in cash and software licences to keep going

Following Google’s “rejection” by CISPE, Microsoft alleged that its rival instead launched the OCC to continue the fight.

Stewart, however, wrote that the newly formed group “will not be swayed or bullied by larger cloud providers who would prefer to silence those who speak out.

“Our principles are rooted in the belief that the market should work for all, not just a chosen few, without fear of retaliation,” She added.

