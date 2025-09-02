CityFibre founder and CEO exits
Jasdip Sensi
September 02, 2025 12:18 PM
CityFibre’s founder and CEO Greg Mesch has stepped down from the company after 15 years at the helm.

Instead, the company has promoted current group chief operating officer, Simon Holden as new CEO, with immediate effect.

Holden succeeds Mesch, who has become vice chairman. Under his 15 year leadership, the company has raised more than £8 billion, built a fibre network covering over 4.5 million premises and connected nearly 700,000 customers.

Holden brings over 25 years of experience in telecoms and infrastructure, previously working at Goldman Sachs in senior roles such as global COO, vice-chairman EMEA and global head of telecom investment banking.

Mesch said: “Founding and leading CityFibre over the past 15 years has been the privilege of a lifetime. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has achieved, unleashing digital infrastructure competition to drive investment and innovation, and unlocking immeasurable benefits for consumers, businesses and the UK. We have overcome many challenges, and I can say with confidence that we have helped change the country for better, for ever.

“After 15 years at the helm, the company is in the strongest shape ever, and it’s the right moment for me to step back from day‑to‑day operations whilst continuing to support CityFibre’s long‑term direction as vice chairman. Simon has been central to our success since he joined six years ago, and I have every confidence in his leadership. I look forward to backing him and our mission in my new role.”

Holden added: “I’m honoured to step into the role of CEO and to build on the incredible progress the business has made. We have a winning strategy and I’m excited to lead the team on this next phase of our journey, scaling our reach, deepening customer relationships, and ensuring we continue to operate the UK’s best network.

"CityFibre is the UK’s full fibre challenger, a trusted, high-performance wholesale alternative that drives innovation, competition and long-term growth for the UK economy. But more than that, we’re here to create opportunity – enabling technologies like AI to reach every household, helping people, businesses and communities to do more, reach further and stay connected to what matters.”

Steve Holliday, chairman of the group, concluded: “The board would like to pay tribute to Greg’s extraordinary vision, leadership and impact. Over the last 15 years, he has been tirelessly committed to transforming the UK’s telecoms market for the benefit of consumers and the broader economy. Under his leadership, CityFibre has emerged as an unstoppable force in UK infrastructure, and I am delighted that he will continue to contribute to its future as Vice chairman.

“In Simon Holden, we have a proven leader who has helped shape CityFibre’s strategy and operations. His sector expertise and deep institutional knowledge make him the ideal person to guide CityFibre through its next stage of growth. Under Simon’s leadership, CityFibre will stay firmly focused on executing its long-term strategy, expanding its market presence, and delivering lasting value as the UK’s full fibre challenger.”

