Cisco unveils new AI tools for enterprise collaboration
News

Ben Wodecki
March 17, 2025 01:54 PM
Homepage of cisco website on the display of PC, url - cisco.com.

Cisco has unveiled a slew of new AI tools designed to enhance customer service and employee collaboration experiences.

Chief among the announcements was news its Webex AI Agent solution, which automates contact centre inquiries, will become generally available from the end of March.

The tool can provide 24/7 customer service for telco call centres, offering natural-sounding conversations as well as routine inquiries without human intervention.

For employees, Cisco is introducing workflow automation capabilities in its AI Assistant for Webex Suite, designed to streamline processes across enterprise applications like Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Jira. IT administrators will gain new tools to manage AI ecosystems from a central hub.

Additional announcements include Webex Calling Customer Assist, a solution that enables any employee to provide customer support through the Webex app, and Apple AirPlay compatibility for Cisco devices used in Microsoft Teams Rooms.

“Enterprises are starting to realise the potential of agentic AI. It is reinventing what it means for people and technology to work together across the physical and digital worlds,” said Jeetu Patel, EVP and chief product officer at Cisco.

“Our customers love how Webex AI is built seamlessly into the way you work. Working alongside employees increasing efficiency, improving employee sentiment and enhancing overall customer experiences.”

Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
