Cisco boosts productivity by 20% with Mistral AI partnership

According to the technology giant, the move enhances and simplifies the renewal proposal creation process by integrating structured and unstructured data from over 50 different signals and sources.

It also provides real-time sentiment analysis, summarised recommendations, intelligent automation and personalisation, all aligned with customer outcomes and key performance indicators (KPIs).

By automating these processes, the AI Renewals Agent allows for a more strategic focus on customer engagement, boosting satisfaction, retention and overall growth.

Additionally, Cisco estimates that the AI Renewals Agent could cut down the time spent creating renewal proposals and preparing for customer interactions by up to 20%.

Cisco executive vice president and chief customer experience officer, Liz Centoni, said: “Mistral AI is a critical partner for Cisco Customer Experience (CX) as we build towards an Agentic-AI-Led future.

“In addition to cutting-edge AI technology, Mistral AI shares our mission to put the customer at the centre of everything we do. The AI Renewals Agent is an important milestone and the first of many innovative solutions that we’re going to build together.

“The impact on our teams is also significant as we continue to look at opportunities to simplify and reduce friction in their jobs. By combining our large data set, customer trust and Mistral’s industry-leading technology, we are on our way towards shaping the future of customer and employee engagement.”

Mistral AI, Arthur Mensch, added: “This announcement marks another significant milestone in our strategic partnership with Cisco.

“It demonstrates how GenAI can enhance access to rich and complex information sources, deliver critical value to Cisco’s customers and ecosystem, and save considerable time for all stakeholders involved. This achievement has been made possible thanks to the exceptional talent of Cisco’s engineering teams.”

