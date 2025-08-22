Cisco CTO: AI Is breaking legacy data centres

As organisations rush to embrace AI, automation and real time digital services, the backbone infrastructure supporting it all is reaching a breaking point.

Once behind the scenes, data centres are now on the front line, but many are unaware of what is coming.

This comes as Cisco’s research revealed 70% of UK IT leaders say their data centres simply can’t meet today’s AI demands, with 83% planning to expand capacity- on-premises, in the cloud or both.

Data centre downtime = $160 billion a year

According to the technology giant’s latest networking report, Patel highlights the financial impact of outages.

He reveals: “Just one severe network outage per business, every year, is costing the global economy a staggering $160 billion.

The report, based on a survey of over 8,000 global IT and business leaders, including more than 300 in the UK, shows that these aren’t isolated incidents. As a result, over 51% of UK IT leaders reported experiencing a major network disruption in the past year, with an “with the average cost clocking in at over £40,000 per hour”, Patel states.

But, the true cost goes deeper, Cisco’s CTO reveals. “It’s tempting to view downtime purely in terms of lost revenue,” he says. “But the real impact goes much deeper. Every outage is a loss of trust, productivity and potential.”

AI is reshaping data centre

According to Patel, data centres are under increasing pressure, with the impact becoming unsustainable. However, much of this pressure is being driven by AI, he notes.

“The rise of AI assistants, autonomous AI agents, and data-driven workloads is transforming how work gets done. But, it’s also creating network traffic that is more complex and unpredictable than ever before.”

“This is not just about handling more data,” Patel adds. “It’s about enabling real-time insights, supporting new applications, and powering innovation at unprecedented scale and speed.”

“While AI offers tremendous potential to solve complex challenges and automate routine tasks, the surge in AI-driven applications is placing unmatched demand on networks, consuming vast amounts of bandwidth and requiring ultra-low latency for real-time and near real-time processing,” he explains.

“This is a double-edged sword: AI can help us predict and prevent outages, but it also puts unprecedented strain on legacy network architectures."

Modern data centres need secure networks

The more dynamic and distributed data centre environments become, the greater the security challenge.

Patel warns: “With complexity comes risk. The more dynamic and distributed our networks become, the more vulnerable they are to cyber threats.”

This is why 99% of UK IT leaders now say secure networking is “essential” to their operations and growth, with 63% calling it “mission critical.”

“The link between network resilience and cybersecurity is stronger than ever: 90% of respondents believe that an improved network will directly enhance their security posture,” Patel continues.

“Today’s networks must be predictive, autonomous, and secure by design. They must enable seamless connectivity for AI workloads, remote teams, and hybrid cloud environments - all while protecting data, applications, and reputations.”

A turning point for data centre leaders

For Patel, who became CTO of EMEA earlier this year, the challenge facing data centres today is also an opportunity.

He explains: “We are at a pivotal moment, The old ways of thinking about networks as static, siloed infrastructure no longer apply. By re-architecting networks for agility, intelligence, and security, businesses can unlock the full promise of AI, drive new efficiencies, and build lasting competitive advantage.”

He continues: “Network outages are no longer a mere inconvenience - they’re a multi-billion-pound risk to innovation and growth.”

The organisations that act now to modernise and secure their networks will be the ones best positioned to thrive in the age of AI,” Patel concludes.

“The future of business will be shaped by those who view the network not just as a utility, but as a strategic asset capable of powering extraordinary outcomes - securely and at scale.”

RELATED STORIES

Cisco breaks ground on data centre in Frankfurt

AI now lies, denies, and plots: OpenAI’s o1 model caught attempting self-replication

Cisco data: 71% of IT leaders say data centres not AI-ready