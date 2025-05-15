Cisco expands AI footprint in Saudi Arabia with HUMAIN

The move is part of a larger plan to invest in research, innovation, and local talent, and builds on Cisco’s 25-year presence in the country.

The project will build Saudi Arabia’s AI systems from the ground up, using cloud-based, scalable and secure technology to support the country’s AI vision.

In addition to the HUMAIN collaboration, the technology giant is also launching several other projects to support AI development in the Kingdom. This includes creating the Cisco AI Institute at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) to drive innovation and train future AI talent.

Cisco also plans to provide free digital training for 500,000 people over the next five years in AI, cybersecurity and programming, alongside supporting major events like Riyadh Expo 2030 and the 2034 World Cup by building secure, AI-powered digital infrastructure.

HUMAIN CEO, Tareq Amin, said: “This is not just another infrastructure play - it’s an open invitation to the world’s innovators.

“We are democratising AI at the compute level, ensuring that access to advanced AI is limited only by imagination, not by infrastructure”.

Cisco chair and CEO, Chuck Robbins, added: “AI can unlock ground-breaking opportunities for economic growth and innovation, accelerating KSA’s Vision 2030.

“Today marks a new milestone in more than 25 years of partnership with the Kingdom. Together, we are embracing the future and empowering organisations across the public and private sectors to harness the potential of AI and be at the forefront of this revolution.”

