Cisco hit by major breach: Hackers steal confidential data and source code

BleepingComputer reported that a trove of Cisco’s developer data was posted on a hacking forum earlier this month which included buckets from AWS and Microsoft Azure, as well as Jira tickets, and data from projects for platforms like GitLab and GitHub.

The hacker behind the breach — known as IntelBroker — posted samples of the reportedly stolen data, including screenshots of customer management portals.

IntelBroker is a hacker known to steal confidential information from businesses to either leak, sell or ransom the data on sites like BreachForums.

The hacker is believed to be an individual from Serbia who operates out of Russia. They have previously stolen information from law enforcement agency Europol, as well as Volvo, Hilton Hotels, AT&T, and Verizon

Cyber threat intelligence firm SOCRadar suggests IntelBroker is a member of a racist cybercrime group though has since surpassed them in terms of online notoriety.

The hacker also previously managed to leak classified documents from the US military’s R&D arm, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and even exposed personal information for members of Congress.

Among its more recent attacks, IntelBroker breached the internal sites of both Apple and AMD back in June, stealing internal tools, future product details, customer databases and employee information.

IntelBroker’s forum post claimed it was helped by two other hackers, EnergyWeaponUser and zjj, though little information exists as to their identities, motives, or previous attacks.

Capacity has contacted Cisco for comment.

