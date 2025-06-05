Cisco data: 71% of IT leaders say data centres not AI-ready
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Cisco data: 71% of IT leaders say data centres not AI-ready

Jasdip Sensi
June 05, 2025 10:07 AM
AI-generated generic data centre server room

A majority of IT leaders (71%) believe their data centres currently cannot meet the demands of AI workloads, a new study has revealed.

According to new research by Cisco, 88% of IT leaders plan to expand their data centre capacity- whether on-premises, in the cloud, or both- to keep up with rapidly growing AI requirements.

Additionally, 55% believe AI-driven automation and personalisation enabled by modern networks will significantly boost revenue.

Some 97% of respondents added modern networks are critical for deploying AI, IoT and cloud technologies, with 98% calling secure networking vital and 61% rating it as critical to their business operations and growth, respectively.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

This comes as AI increases the need for resilient networks. As a result, 95% said network resilience is essential, while 77% reported experiencing major outages caused by congestion, or cyberattacks - leading to global losses estimated at $160 billion annually.

Meanwhile, although 98% agree that autonomous, AI-powered networks are essential for future success, only 41% have deployed intelligent capabilities like segmentation, visibility, and control, the study found.

Finally, nearly nine in ten IT leaders (89%) expect improved networks to drive revenue growth, and 93% foresee cost savings from smarter operations and fewer outages.

Cisco EMEA CTO and vice president of solutions engineering, Chintan Patel, said: "AI is changing everything- and infrastructure is at the heart of that reinvention. The network has powered every wave of digital transformation, accelerating the convergence of IoT, cloud, hybrid work, and defending against rising security threats.

"IT leaders know the network they build today will shape the business they become tomorrow. Those who act now will be the ones who lead in the AI era."

RELATED STORIES

Cisco backs French AI growth with new hub

Cisco expands AI footprint in Saudi Arabia with HUMAIN

Datacloud USA & Metro Fall 600x74 2025.jpg

Topics

NewsWirelessServicesData CentresAI ML
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe