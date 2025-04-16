Cisco backs AI-powered network optimisation startup
Cisco backs AI-powered network optimisation startup

Ben Wodecki
April 16, 2025 02:10 PM
Opanga, a startup developing AI-powered network efficiency solutions, has secured investment to scale its efforts.

The corporate venture investment arm of Cisco joined Grayhawk Capital and Trilogy Equity Partners in backing the startup, which plans to use the funds to support the development of RAIN, its AI-driven platform that enhances network optimisation.

“Given the rapidly growing demand for RAIN, their commitment and funding are instrumental in propelling our continued growth and innovation at a time the telecom market is rapidly expanding its deployment of AI-driven capabilities to enhance network performance,” said Cole Brodman, CEO of Opanga.

Founded in 2005, Opanga started out developing video optimisation products before expanding to cover broader network optimisation solutions.

Its RAIN platform is designed to help mobile and fixed wireless operators improve network efficiency, leveraging machine learning to power real-time insights and automation — augmenting network performance without requiring additional hardware investments.

The company claims that recent Tier 1 network trials demonstrated RAIN’s ability to slash network energy consumption by 41%, without compromising performance.

“As we look toward the future of AI-powered network optimisation, we’re always on the lookout for innovative solutions that have the potential to transform the telecom industry,” said Aleem Rizvon, VP at Cisco Investments.

“As part of our initiative to support companies who foster innovation and fund secure and reliable AI solutions, we’re excited to invest in Opanga as it continues to help make networks smarter, faster and more sustainable.”

Topics

NewsAIAI MLNetwork TransformationSoftware and Automation
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
