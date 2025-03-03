Cisco and Indosat partner to strengthen Indonesia's cybersecurity infrastructure

The team up will see Indosat's subsidiary, Lintasarta, work with Cisco to deliver cybersecurity consulting, advisory and managed services to businesses across Indonesia.

The initiative will offer firewall protection, security service edge (SSE), extended detection and response (XDR), and multi-factor authentication systems in a country where just 12% of organisations possess what Cisco describes as a “mature” level of readiness against cyber threats, according to its 2024 Cybersecurity Readiness Index.

Subscribe today for free

Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said: “As digital adoption accelerates, cybersecurity becomes essential in building a trusted and resilient digital ecosystem.

“Our partnership with Cisco will enhance security resilience for Indonesian businesses, empowering them to operate securely and confidently in the digital landscape.”

The collaboration comes as Indonesian businesses face significant challenges in cybersecurity talent acquisition.

According to Cisco's research, 97% of companies in Indonesia report critical talent shortages hampering their progress, with 59% saying they had more than 10 unfilled cybersecurity roles at the time of the survey.

To address this skills gap, the partnership includes plans for digital and cybersecurity training programmes. Cisco's Networking Academy has previously trained more than 520,000 students in Indonesia through various educational initiatives.

The companies will also establish an experience centre where customers can explore existing use cases and learn implementation techniques for their digital infrastructure.

Dave West, president of Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China at Cisco, added: “As digital threats continue to evolve, our partnership with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Lintasarta is pivotal in creating a resilient cybersecurity infrastructure that benefits Indonesian companies across all sectors.”

RELATED STORIES

Cisco safeguards against AI misuse with new tool